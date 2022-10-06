The holiday weekend means more time to get out and enjoy outdoor events around the state before the colder weather sets in. From sandcastles to comedy, there’s a lot happening around RI this weekend.

All Weekend: The Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns to Aquidneck Island this weekend with shows planned locations throughout Newport including Ragged Island Brewery and Jane Pickens Film and Events Center. Headliners include Zoltan Kazsas, Ahmed Bharoocha, Paris Sashay and Christi Chiello. There will also be a special screening of “Fourth of July,” staring Louis CK and Joe List. Click here for complete details.

All Weekend: Atlantis Rising is the first annual International Sand Sculpture Competition taking place all weekend at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly. Sandcastle builders from around the world will turn the shores of Misquamicut Beach into the mythical city of Atlantis. There will be food trucks, live music and activities for the kids. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Broadway hit musical comedy Mean Girls comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center stage this through Sunday, October 9. The show tells the story of Cady Heron, a teenage transplant from the African savanna to suburban Illinois. Hilarity ensues. Click here for details.

MEAN GIRLS (Photo by Jenny Anderson and Mary Ellen Matthews)

All Weekend: With over 150 vendors, the Scituate Art Festival is one of the largest art festivals in the region. The 53rd annual event kicks off Saturday and runs through the holiday Monday. Plan for a short walk through the wooded streets – this is a popular annual event with limited parking. Click here for details.

Saturday: The annual Broadway Street Fair returns to downtown Newport this Saturday with three stages of music, street performers, restaurants, and stores open for business. The Fair begins at Equality Park and extends down to Farewell Street. Parking is limited, plan on a short walk. The fun begins at Noon. Click here for details.

Saturday: The annual RISD Craft Fair is happening along historic Benefit St. on the campus of the Rhode Island School of Design. Over 75 artists will be showing their work in mediums including apparel, ceramics, glass, textiles, and photography. The Fair runs from 10AM-4PM. Click here for details.