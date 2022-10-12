Discover Newport’s 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week will take place November 4-13, 2022 throughout Newport and Bristol counties.

According to Discover Newport, the 10-day culinary experience will offer a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.

“Calling all cinephiles and foodie connoisseurs—we have cooked up something special for this Newport Restaurant Week that you won’t want to miss,” Discover Newport says on its website about the event. “In partnership with JPT Film + Event Center, we introduce to you, the Foodie Film Festival in tandem with Newport Restaurant Week. Enjoy a week full of films, friends and most importantly—food. The full schedule of foodie films will be available soon.”

Click here for all participating restaurants in Newport Restaurant Week.

Discover Newport is a non-profit destination management organization dedicated to the promotion of the City of Newport and its eight surrounding townships in Newport and Bristol Counties Rhode Island including Barrington, Bristol, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Warren as a premiere destination for business and leisure travel.