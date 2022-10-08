The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

October 9 – 15, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Eastbound Left Lane Closure- 10/11 to 10/14- 9 am to 2:30 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RIDOT Travel Advisories

October 8 – 14, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN : Providence: I-95 North, right after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all three lanes on I-95 North, and the on-ramp from Atwells Ave., have shifted to the new bridge. Please use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through, but those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramp closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A (old Exit 21) to Exit 39A (old Exit 24), alternating lane closures for construction, Mon. night, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. to I-195 West have reopened. Please use caution on the ramps and when merging. Expect delays and consider alternate routes such as Broadway and Pawtucket Ave.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Parkway and Warren Ave. to I-195 West will be closed for construction, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closures for bridge work, Mon., midnight-6 a.m., and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence: Valley St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon., midnight-6 a.m., and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m., and Tues., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon., midnight-6 a.m., and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Exit Renumbering

All cities: I-95, from the Mass. line to the Conn. line, various lanes closed in a moving operation for exit renumbering, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295, from Exit 10 (Rte. 5) to the Mass. line, alternating lane and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation for paving the Interstate and ramps, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Cumberland: I-295 North, from Exit 20 to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

East Greenwich: I-95, under Shippeetown Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Weekday

Smithfield: I-295 South, from Exit 18A to Exit 12B, left lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, from the 6/10 split to Broadway, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon., Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fri., 9 a.m.-noon.

East Greenwich: Division St., from the I-95 North on-ramp to the Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Glenbridge Avenue Bridge

Providence: Rte. 6, before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 6, just before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Glenbridge Ave., just before and after the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Lincoln: Alternating lane closures for milling on Rte. 146 North, from Wilbur Rd. to the I-295 South on-ramp, Mon. night (starting at 10 p.m.) and Tues. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., and Rte. 146 South, from the Collector Distributor Rd. to Wilbur Rd., Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours and use caution driving over milled surfaces.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 South, from Exit 14 to the Weigh Station, alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 146, under the Admiral St. overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

South Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Mooresfield Rd. to Woodruff Ave., including Tower Hill Rd., Main St. and Kingstown Rd., left lane closures in a moving operation for sweeping, Tues. night, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: Rte. 37 East, at the Hillsgrove Bridge over Amtrak, between I-95 and Post Rd., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Please note: traffic is scheduled to shift onto a portion of a new bridge currently being built, Tues. night, weather permitting. Use caution when driving through the area.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at Exit 7, and the on-ramps from Rte. 116, narrowed lanes for construction, Tues.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Mon. night, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East on-ramps, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Please use caution when driving over milled surfaces until the road is paved.

North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Tues.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East on-ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Francis Street North, at Providence Place Mall across from Station Park, right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: North Main St., from Doyle Ave. to Randall St., right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closure

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Mon. night, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. and Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Tues.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Newport County

New Traffic Pattern

Newport: Rte. 138 East, just after the JT Connell overpass, traffic is now using the new extension road to Admiral Kalfbus Rd.

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through the end of October.



Portsmouth/Middletown: Boyds Lane at Rte. 114 (Bristol Ferry Rd.), Gate 17 Access Rd. at Admiralty Dr., and Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.) at Linden Lane, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Burrillville: Rte. 102, from Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) to Inman Rd., right shoulder closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Cumberland: Reservoir Rd., from Wysteria Lane to Kern Blvd., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.) North, between the on-ramp to I-295 South and the off-ramp from I-295 North, right lane closures and narrowed lanes for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Broad St., from Chapel St. to Jones St., southbound traffic detours for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Abbott Run Valley Rd., from Howard Rd. to Bear Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Foster/Scituate: Rte. 6A, before and after Tucker Hollow Rd., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.



Glocester: Rte. 94 from Rte. 101 to Rte. 44, alternating lane closures for paving, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6A, from Belfield Dr. to Memorial Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. and Fri., 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 West, at Bishop Hill Rd., right lane closed for traffic signal work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Scituate: Rte. 14, from Rockland Rd. to the Scituate Reservoir, alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for milling, paving and striping, Tues.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Scituate: Rte. 12, from Howard Ave to North Rd., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Weekday

Exeter: Rte. 165, from Frosty Hollow Rd. to Beach Pond boat access, alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for paving, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Exeter/South Kingstown/North Kingstown: Rte. 2, from Rte. 138 to Rte. 102, lanes shifted for guardrail installation, Tues.-Fri., 6 a.m.-5 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for paving, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-6 p.m.



Westerly: Rte. 1 (Granite St.) at #118, Cross St. and John St., Rte. 1 (Franklin St.) at East Ave. and Home Depot Driveway, right lane closures in a moving operation for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Westerly: High St., from Horizon Terrace to Ashaway Rd., partial right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerly: Bridge Rd., from White Rock Rd. to Elmata Ave., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector East, from I-95 to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Please note: the on and off-ramps from I-95 at Jefferson Blvd. and Post Rd. may also be closed. Follow signed detours.

Warwick: Airport Connector East, from I-95 to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, alternating lane closures for center median and drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.



Temporary Road Closure

Warwick: Jug Handle Rd. South (Warwick Mall Bridge), from Rte. 2 to West Natick Rd., road closed for bridge replacement. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 2 (Bald Hill Rd.), from Rte. 113 (East Ave.) to West Natick Rd., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.