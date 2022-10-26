The Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association today shared guidance and safety tips as Halloween approaches to help Rhode Island communities celebrate safely this season.

Costume Safety

Enjoy a safe and happy Halloween by following these guidelines from the FDA, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Wear costumes that say “flame resistant” on the label. If you make your costume, use flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon.

Wear bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape so you’ll be more visible; make sure the costumes aren’t so long that you’re in danger of tripping.

Wear makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure your vision.

Test the makeup you plan to use in advance. Put a small amount on the arm of the person who will be wearing it. If a rash, redness, swelling, or other signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that’s a sign of a possible allergy.

Vibrantly colored makeup is popular at Halloween. Check the FDA’s list of color additives to see if the colors are FDA-approved. If they aren’t approved for their intended use, don’t use them. This is especially important for colored makeup around the eyes.

Don’t wear decorative (colored) contact lenses that appear to change how your eyes look due to the risk of eye injury, unless you have seen an eye care professional for a proper fitting and been given instructions for how to use the lenses.

Trick-or-Treating Safety According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be struck by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. To help prevent such a tragedy, parents and trick-or-treaters are urged to consider these tips before heading out:

A responsible adult should accompany young children on neighborhood rounds.

If older children or teenagers are going out alone, plan and review a route that you feel is safe and acceptable for them to follow.

Agree on a specific time older children and teenagers should return home.

Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.

Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.

Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street. Always look both ways before crossing the street.

Driving Safety

- Advertisement -

Each year, Halloween is traditionally celebrated with trick-or-treating and parties — and candy and drinks. Unfortunately, the night can include impaired drivers on the streets. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to keep Halloween safe.

Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.

On Halloween there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.

Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop and wait for them to pass.

Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road.

If you see a potentially impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Fentanyl Awareness

The Drug Enforcement Administration also recently released an advisory regarding the availability of colorful fentanyl across the country. Since August 2022, DEA and law enforcement partners have seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 26 states. Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.

Often referred to as “rainbow fentanyl,” the DEA cautions that the trend appears to be a new method to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people.