On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 29 – 30, 2022.

Newport

29 Champlin Street | $2,150,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

35 Second Street | $1,845,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

38 Dudley Ave | $605,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

52 Hammond Street | $685,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

26 West Narragansett Ave #6 | $564,900 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

12 Gould Street | $995,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

26 Coddington Wharf #2S & 1 N | $2,375,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

26 Coddington Wharf #2S | $2,000,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

4 Conrad Court | $749,900 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

3 Spruce Ave | $599,500 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

63 Tuckerman Avenue | $2,150,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Portsmouth

33 Stub Toe Lane | $449,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 11:45 am.

11 Coddington Way | $798,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

226 Turnpike Ave | $629,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

72 Windward Drive | $535,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

358 Water Street | $599,900 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

19 Bayside Ave | $944,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Jamestown

3 Plymouth Road | $895,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Tiverton

54 Penny Pond Road | $841,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

1601 Main Road | $2,100,000 | Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

53 Cypress Avenue | $389,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

23 Amesbury Lane | $495,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

85 Colebrook Road | $768,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

67 Meetinghouse Lane | $699,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.