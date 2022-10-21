Dorothy A. Post passed from this life October 17, 2022 at age 99 years, 1 month and 10 days in Newport RI.

The daughter of the late Donald and Alice Arnett of North Reading, MA, she had a long life filled with incredible accomplishments. She met her husband of 54 years, the late Ellsworth E. Post, Jr., while she was on active duty with the United States Navy during World War II. Together they raised 8 children, took in foster children, and were active in business and community.

The owner and manager of the former Spindrift Restaurant at Long Wharf Mall, and the Wayside Guest House on Bellevue Avenue, Dorothy touched many lives with practical help and encouragement.



Dorothy is survived by 8 children: Edward D. Post of Plymouth, MA, William Post of Newport, RI, Donald E. Post of Cocoa Beach, FL, Steven Post of Salt Lake City, UT, Roberta M. Saldana of Shippensburg, PA, Beverly Post of Tiverton, RI, Lorraine C. Post-Maher of S. Dartmouth, MA and John R. Post of Clayton, NC, and their respective spouses; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; and a host of people she welcomed as family.



Services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home at 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Visitation hours are from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport and a memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a private family burial.

She loved us, and she accomplished her dreams. It’s time now to rest.