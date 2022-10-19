For Newporters, Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong will be the longest name on our ballot this year. It’ll also be the most important.

Xay (pronounced “sigh”) is exactly the type of leadership our changing city by the sea needs.

For starters, he has fresh eyes and ears.

That means he’s not beholden to perpetuating “the way things have always been done” just to maintain the status quo.

He’s been campaigning as an active listener. And I know he’ll continue to listen – thoughtfully and pragmatically – when making decisions that’ll move our city noticeably forward.

Xay’s also whip smart.

He has the experience, know-how, and curiosity needed to scrutinize, strategize, and actually solve some of the problems facing Newport.

This election, don’t just vote for candidates that know what the issues are – that’s the short route.

Instead, vote for the guy with the long name who will go the distance.

Vote for Xay. Newport’s guy.

