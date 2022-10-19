In the 20 days leading up to Election Day, you can vote in person at your city or town hall or at a designated location during regular business hours.

This is a great option if you are unable to vote at your usual polling place on Election Day, or if you have run out of time to request a mail ballot, according to the Rhode Island Board Of Elections.

Most cities and towns will host early voting at their local board of canvassers located in your city/town hall. Be sure to check the designated early voting location.

Early voting is open from Wednesday, October 19 through Monday, November 7. The General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 8.

Early Voting Hours and Locations in Newport County

- Advertisement -

Jamestown: Town Hall – 93 Narragansett Ave., Main Door, Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Little Compton: Town Hall – 40 Commons, Main Door to Town Hall handicap accessible, Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 p.m.

Middletown: Town Hall – 350 East Main Rd, Side Entrance – Right Side, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Newport: City Hall – 43 Broadway , 2nd floor in the Conference Room, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Portsmouth: Town Hall, 2200 East Main Rd., Monday – Wednesday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. – to 6:30 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Tiverton: Town Hall – 343 Highland Rd., Main Entrance, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.