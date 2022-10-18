The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Oct. 14 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 96.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 49% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Oct. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Providence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (464,359 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% higher vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (2,609 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,187 (256,767 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Newport County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (63,909 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% higher vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (99 total deaths)

— 65.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,546 (24,252 total cases)

— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

Rhode Island Attorney General // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Kent County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.6% (132,480 fully vaccinated)

— 28.3% higher vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (528 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,831 (58,867 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.4% (102,213 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% higher vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (249 total deaths)

— 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,177 (39,151 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Bristol County