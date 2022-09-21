This Saturday, Connecticut singer-songwriter Drew Angus has an intimate little hometown gig … in front of 30,000+ fans!

Angus is opening the inaugural “Sound on Sound Festival” which begins at Noon on Saturday, September 24 at Bridgeport’s historic Seaside Park.

The festival features several familiar names, music superstars and indie heroes like Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, The Roots, Brandi Carlile, Spin Doctors and The Lumineers. Angus is an emerging artist based in Bridgeport who has played some big stages before, but this one will no doubt be special.

How did the gig come about? I spoke to the lifelong musician earlier this week to learn more.

“During the pandemic, I moved back to Connecticut where I grew up. I moved to Bridgeport right across the water from the concert site. I poke my head out in my backyard and I can see across the water where the festival is being set up. It’s really exciting to get to represent my hometown and kick off the festival at Seaside Park,” said Angus.

Angus had previously lived in Brooklyn, NY where he honed his craft.

“I moved to New York in 2013 and was working as an event coordinator for a vodka company, pouring drinks at festivals all summer long. I made some cool friends playing cover gigs in New York City who kind of showed me the ropes. I was playing gigs 5-6 nights a week while working events during the day,” Angus explained.

“At one point I was working the Gov Ball and realized, man, this is where I want to be. I made the plunge to music, and through lots of hard work, touring, opening for folks, and putting out music, I was able to get invited to play this festival.”

He’s played some big stages, recently opening for Pat Benatar on her tour. In 2016, he was a finalist on “American Idol” and appeared on “Saturday Night Live” with Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve also gotten to sing ‘God Bless America’ and the national anthem at New York Mets games a couple of times at Citi Field,” he added.

I asked about his creative approach to the festival, with over 30,000 fans expected to attend daily.

“I’ve been performing my whole life and this is a really exciting opportunity to get in front of current fans and a whole swath of potential new fans,” he acknowledged.

“When you play an opening slot, you have 20-30 minutes to turn a crowd that’s there for Pat Benatar or Ann Wilson into Drew Angus fans, so I want to fashion the set so that I can tell some stories and show my personality. I want to invite and connect with my audience to bring them into my fold, help them fall in love. And also hit them with a little marketing 101,” joked Angus.

Like most musicians these days, Angus is busy releasing new music.

“Earlier this year I put out an EP called You and Me, a collection of six songs, one of which is called “Made to Love You,” a wedding song with over 300,000 streams so far. It’s been really cool seeing my song played at first dances all over the world – I get videos of folks using my song every week,” said Angus.

If you’re going to the festival, look for Drew Angus at 12:45 on the Seaside Stage.

For more on Drew Angus, click here.

For tickets and more on the festival, click here.