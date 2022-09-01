The What’sUpNewp newsletter
All things Newport and Rhode Island, delivered daily.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Thursday, September 1
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 6 pm: Congressman David Cicilline Book Signing – “House on Fire” at Charter Books
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market
- 7:30 pm: McEnroe: newportFILM Outdoors on the Grass Courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Friday, September 2
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: Comedy night at Reject Beer Co. with Dina Hashem, Max Antonucci, and special guests.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Cartune Heroes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club: The Sixties Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Ryan Faraday & Erika Van Pelt at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: Comedy night with Dina Hashem, Max Antonucci, and special guests at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Deck Restaurant & Bar: Jazz Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 2 pm to 5 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, September 3
Things To Do
- IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: George Washington’s Footsteps
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Waterfront Concert Series featuring Irish Folk Music & Ceili Dance at King Park
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Complaints & Inside Out at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song at 1:30 pm, The Goonies at 4:30 pm, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 7:30 pm
- King Park: Irish Folk Music & Ceili Dance from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Chelly Knight at 4:30 pm, live music at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Copacetics from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Steve Demers & James Harris at 4:30 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Deck Restaurant & Bar: Seam Barry from 1 pm to 4 pm, Kendra Girard from 5 pm t0 8 pm, Spiffy Saturday’s from 9 pm to close
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Randy Robbins from 4 pm to 6, Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, September 4
Things To Do
- IYRS Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
- 10:15 am: Around the Island Race Watch Cruise
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm: Kids Construction Day at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts at King Park
- 5 pm: Labor Day Weekend Spectacular! at Thriving Tree Coffee House
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 6 pm: Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Cocktail Party at IYRS
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Dockside: Those Guys & The Complaints at 9 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Rikki Rocksteady from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ at the The Fire Pit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: The 40, Island Rockers from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Superchief Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: OutCry at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Deck Restaurant & Bar: Gerrick Van Deusen from 3 pm to 7 pm, Brian Scott Band from 8 pm to 11 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Jake Dyl from 1 pm to 4 pm, Sarah Van Pelt Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Monday, September 5
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 4 pm: Get Baked at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Gurney’s: The C-Note Missionaries from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ at The Fire Pit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Howlin’s Rhodes from 4 pm to 7 pm
- The Deck Restaurant & Bar: Steve Demers from 1 pm to 4 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm
City & Government
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.