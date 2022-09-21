Mystic Seaport Museum today announced that it has launched a creative partnership with event production agency Westerly Sound, founded by nationally-recognized artist, musician and Westerly resident, Sean W. Spellman.

The new collaboration seeks to expand the current live music programming at the Museum, providing visitors with diverse performances from musicians and bands from around the country. The new partnership is looking to produce monthly music events in 2023 with a multi-day music festival on the Museum’s 19-acre campus in the fall of 2023.

The kickoff event, dubbed “Mystic Folkways,” will happen as part of the Museum’s 3-day Riverfest celebration happening on October 8, 9, and 10. Mystic Folkways (presented by Westerly Sound) will take place on Sunday, October 9 and feature a number of national and regional acts, as well as notable locals. The lineup includes Deer Tick (acoustic), Ian Felice (Felice Brothers), Martin Courtney (Real Estate), Nick Panken (Spirit Family Reunion), Tim Easton, James Maple, Karl Blau, Cankickers, Wildflower, and Sol/Rio Family Band. The event will run from 11 am to 7 pm.

“Sean brings a ton of experience, creativity, energy, and vision to this partnership, as well as a deep appreciation for the Museum’s unique location and long tradition of offering affordable, family-friendly entertainment,” says Kevin O’Leary, VP of Marketing & Business Development for Mystic Seaport Museum in a statement. “The whole area around Mystic is really buzzing, the state is enjoying live music more than ever, it’s the right time and place for a partnership like this.”

“Kevin’s vision for growing the Museums live music programming is something we immediately connected on,” Spellman says. “I’m super excited to work with him and the rest of the staff there to do some really cool things at such a unique location. It’s an incredibly valuable cultural asset to our community and I’m grateful to be a part of it, and to work alongside a person with equal passion and understanding of the positive role music can play in bringing people together.”

All shows are included with the Museum’s general admission and free for current Museum members. Tickets may be purchased in advance via the Museum’s website, www.mysticseaport.org