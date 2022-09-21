Sign up for our free newsletter, you’ll never miss a headline!

STATE HOUSE – The following joint statement from Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio was issued today in reaction to a judge ruling Rhode Island’s truck tolling system is unconstitutional;

“We just learned about the ruling in the long-running litigation process resulting from the 2016 legislation.  The General Assembly prohibited the tolling of passenger cars, and regardless of the eventual outcome of this lawsuit, that will not change,” said Speaker Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and President Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence).

Judge rules RI truck tolling system must end within 48 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Rhode Island’s truck tolling system must end within 48 hours, saying the program to fund repairs to the state’s bridges discriminates against out-of-state truckers and is unconstitutional. The RhodeWorks tolling system was begun in 2018 to create a funding stream for repairs to about 650 bridges in…

