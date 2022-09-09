With fall festivals and other seasonal events ramping up, local musicians continue to be as busy as ever. We’ve got a few top picks below, along with a couple of national tours you may want to check out.

Saturday: The 2022 River Bend East Song Festival is a free event happening Saturday outside Slater Mill in Pawtucket. The concert begins at 11AM with a Pete Seeger tribute from Partington & Sweeney, along with J. Michael Graham and Deer Tick’s Ian O’Neil. Later, the Blackstone River ZAP50 Celebration features Eastern Medicine Singers, Mark Cutler and the Men of Great Courage and Steve Smith and the Nakeds. Details here.

Saturday: Stay in Pawtucket for a family-friendly evening event “Culture Shock,” organized by local hip-hop legend Chachi Carvalho. The musical lineup includes Diamond D, Apollo Brown and Bocafloja along local star Alexus Lee. In addition to the music, there will be live art, food trucks, vendors, and a beer garden. Complete details here.

Saturday: It’s gonna get loud … when Red Hot Chili Peppers, one of the biggest alternative rock bands in history, play Fenway Park Saturday night. Openers Thundercat and St. Vincent get the party started at 6PM. We’ll be there with a recap and concert photos Sunday! Complete details here.

Saturday: Music superstars Robert Plant and Allison Krauss are touring again after the recent release of their second album together, Raise the Roof. They are playing Boston’s Leader Bank Pavillion on Friday and at Foxwood’s Premier Theater on Saturday. JD Mcpherson opens both shows. Tickets for the Foxwoods show are available here.

Sunday: The Nude Party is a North Carolina-based indie garage rock band that has gained quite a following in recent years behind a pair of highly acclaimed albums. Check them out at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Sunday night. To learn more about the band, read our interview with co-founder Patton Magee from earlier this week. Pearl Charles opens. Tickets are more details available here.

Sunday: Phoenix, AZ based Holy Fawn‘s sound has been described as featuring “an otherworldly conjuration of heavy guitars, soothing dissonance, and textural space.” No doubt, they create a unique atmosphere in early song. Check them out at Fete Sunday night at 9PM. Tickets and more details available here.