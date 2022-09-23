Every week, we bring you “Six Picks,” highlighting big concerts and dive bar gigs from around the region. This week, we’ve got a good variety, from modern country to deep blues. Have a great weekend!

Friday: Sweater weather has officially arrived and that means it’s time to close out the season at Bold Point Park. The season finale this weekend features country star Jake Owen who brings his “Up Here Down There” tour to the outdoor East Providence venue. Even better, Bold Point is offering free tickets to military and first responders. Click here for show details.

Friday: Blues legend Taj Mahal is back in Rhode Island after an appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. He’s played on well over 100 albums since the late 1960’s, and recently collaborated with Ry Cooder for Get on Board. This time he’s playing the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. Only a few tickets remain for the show. Click here for details.

Friday: Boston-based Ward Hayden & The Outliers are one of the best country rock bands anywhere. The band will bring good vibes and new songs from their recent release Free Country to Askew Friday night in Providence. These Wild Plains open around 9PM. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: I’ll be heading to Bridgeport, Connecticut this weekend for the inaugural Sound on Sound Festival which we previewed here earlier this week. Follow WUN on social media for photos of The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, The Roots, and more! Click here for details.

Saturday: Live music returns to the Music Mansion in Providence this weekend when the Stone Soup Coffeehouse kicks off its season with the newgrass quartet Mamma’s Marmalade. The band’s new album Rabbit Analog “pays tribute to the Americana canon while pulling it right along into today at a joyous gallop.” Sounds like a good time! Click here for details.

Saturday: The Vinyl Years Featuring Lisa Kay bring their horn-laden sound to Chan’s in Woonsocket this weekend. The RI-based band recreates the classics behind the powerful vocals of Lisa Kay. Click here for details.