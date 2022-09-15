Boats, dogs, witches, food, and wine. Just a few ideas for the upcoming weekend, the last official weekend of summer. Check out six events you might enjoy – and have a great weekend!

Friday: Providence Flea and Witches’ Night Out Market presents the Enchanted Equinox Market, where the popular Readers’ Row and Mini-Lecture Series take place along with other themed surprises. The night out is from 5-9PM and is held at Farm Fresh RI. Click here for details.

Saturday: Brings the pups to Paws in the Park Saturday at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence. The event, which begins at 1PM, supports the Rhode Island SPCA’s many community programs and services including adoption, humane education and community veterinary services. Complete de-TAILS here.

Saturday: The 44th annual Rhode Island Heritage Festival returns to the Waterfire Arts Center this Saturday from 12AM-5PM. The festival bridges the state’s cultures and expressions of creative talent. Various contributors will provide cultural exhibits, visual art, and craft demonstrations from all over the world. There will also be a children’s area with free face painting, arts and crafts and more. Food trucks including JA Patty, Hometown Poke, and Kona Ice will be there. Complete details here.

All Weekend: The Newport Mansions Food and Wine Festival is the swankiest event of the Fall season and you can be there celebrating at Rosecliff all weekend long. Register for hour-long seminars while sampling wine and food from the world’s best vineyards and Newport’s finest restaurants. Complete details here.

All Weekend: Dream big! The 51st annual Newport International Boat Show is in town all weekend at the Newport Yachting Center Marina in downtown Newport. The show is the largest in-water event of its kind in New England covering 14 acres on the Newport waterfront. Over 20 boats will be making their debut at the show. Complete details here.

Saturday and Sunday: Head to the northwest corner of the state for the annual Burrillville Arts & Crafts Festival held at the Assembly Theater Grounds. The event features some of the region’s top artisans and vendors, a laser light show on Saturday at 8PM, music all day, food trucks, a beer tent and more. Complete details here.