The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will present Rhode Island Archaeology Month throughout October. This program showcases Rhode Island’s rich archaeological heritage through a series of free public educational events led by professional archaeologists.

There are a dozen events scheduled and more to come. Details and descriptions are online at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022.

Saturday, October 1 + Sunday, October 2 | 11am – 4pm

Artifact Recovery Days (hands-on archaeology, house tour, exhibits)

Little Compton Historical Society, 548 West Main Rd., Little Compton

Contact: programs@littlecompton.org to register.

Thursday, October 6 | 6 – 7pm

NBG Presents: Annalisa Heppner (live virtual presentation on North Burial Ground)

Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 12 – 1pm

Cemetery Archaeology Walking Tour

North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence

Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 1 – 4pm

Data Workshop/Data Collection Project (document NBG’s oldest headstones)

North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence

Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov

Saturday, October 15 | 1pm

Revisiting the Archaeology of the Kelly House and Blackstone Canal (walking tour)

Captain Wilbur Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln

Sunday, October 16 | 1 – 3 pm

I Dig Slater Mill (engage in public archaeology programs)

Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket

Wednesday, October 19 | 6 – 7pm

Project Highlights from Engaging the Americas at the Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology (live virtual program)

A link to the Zoom event will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022 in October.

Saturday, October 22 | 11am – 3pm

Archaeology of College Hill Community Archaeology Day (hands-on archaeology)

Corner of Hope Street and Lloyd Avenue, Moses Brown School, Providence

Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or (401)863-3188

Saturday, October 22 | 11am – 3pm

Uncover Archaeology: Community Archaeology Day

(exhibits, drawing workshop, meet archaeologists)

Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology, R.I. Hall, Brown University, Providence (60 George St)

Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or (401)863-3188

Saturday, October 22 + Sunday, October 23 | 9am – 2pm

Archaeological Excavations at Old Potterville School

(meet archaeologists, engage in local history)

316 Old Plainfield Pike, Scituate

More information: www.facebook.com/ScituatePreservation

Monday, October 24 | 6 – 7pm

The Search for HMS Gaspee: History, Technology, Citizen Science, and Results

(panel presentation and discussion)

Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick

Contact: rhodeislandmap@yahoo.com

Throughout October

Archaeology of the Pierce Rum Distillery in Bristol (video recording)

A link to the video will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022 in October.

