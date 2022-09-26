The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will present Rhode Island Archaeology Month throughout October. This program showcases Rhode Island’s rich archaeological heritage through a series of free public educational events led by professional archaeologists.
There are a dozen events scheduled and more to come. Details and descriptions are online at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022.
Saturday, October 1 + Sunday, October 2 | 11am – 4pm
Artifact Recovery Days (hands-on archaeology, house tour, exhibits)
Little Compton Historical Society, 548 West Main Rd., Little Compton
Contact: programs@littlecompton.org to register.
Thursday, October 6 | 6 – 7pm
NBG Presents: Annalisa Heppner (live virtual presentation on North Burial Ground)
Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov
Saturday, October 15 | 12 – 1pm
Cemetery Archaeology Walking Tour
North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence
Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov
Saturday, October 15 | 1 – 4pm
Data Workshop/Data Collection Project (document NBG’s oldest headstones)
North Burial Ground, 5 Branch Avenue, Providence
Register: www.facebook.com/PVDNorthBurialGround/ or northburialground@providenceri.gov
Saturday, October 15 | 1pm
Revisiting the Archaeology of the Kelly House and Blackstone Canal (walking tour)
Captain Wilbur Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln
Sunday, October 16 | 1 – 3 pm
I Dig Slater Mill (engage in public archaeology programs)
Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket
Wednesday, October 19 | 6 – 7pm
Project Highlights from Engaging the Americas at the Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology (live virtual program)
A link to the Zoom event will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022 in October.
Saturday, October 22 | 11am – 3pm
Archaeology of College Hill Community Archaeology Day (hands-on archaeology)
Corner of Hope Street and Lloyd Avenue, Moses Brown School, Providence
Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or (401)863-3188
Saturday, October 22 | 11am – 3pm
Uncover Archaeology: Community Archaeology Day
(exhibits, drawing workshop, meet archaeologists)
Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology, R.I. Hall, Brown University, Providence (60 George St)
Contact: joukowsky_institute@brown.edu or (401)863-3188
Saturday, October 22 + Sunday, October 23 | 9am – 2pm
Archaeological Excavations at Old Potterville School
(meet archaeologists, engage in local history)
316 Old Plainfield Pike, Scituate
More information: www.facebook.com/ScituatePreservation
Monday, October 24 | 6 – 7pm
The Search for HMS Gaspee: History, Technology, Citizen Science, and Results
(panel presentation and discussion)
Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick
Contact: rhodeislandmap@yahoo.com
Throughout October
Archaeology of the Pierce Rum Distillery in Bristol (video recording)
A link to the video will be posted at www.preservation.ri.gov/archtober2022 in October.
This post was originally published on this site