Roberta (Angel) Chester (Gram, GG), 73, of Newport, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Charlton Memorial Hospital.



She was survived by her husband Anthony D. Chester of 57 years.



Born in Newport, Roberta was the daughter of the late Elbert Shelton and Mary Frances (Chilcott) Angel.



Besides her husband Anthony, she leaves behind her daughters, June Migliori and her husband Richard of Newport, and Christine Mason and her husband Jake of Tiverton.

Roberta is also survived by her brother Edward Angel and his wife Joan of Portsmouth as well as 7 Grandchildren Crystal, Brittany, Joshua, Allen, Amanda, Alissa and Bethany, 6 Great Grandchildren: Skylar, Hayden, Brantley, Ethan, Wyatt and Braelyn, 4 step Grand Children: Mykaila, Derek, Dakota and Autumn and 1 step Great Grandchild: Jason.

She was the sister of the late Elbert Angel, Peter Angel and Ann Angel Hanos.



Roberta leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved dearly as well as many close friends that she considered family.



She was native Newporter who’s jobs usually involved helping others. When she wasn’t working, she always had room at her kitchen table to sit, chat and give the best advice.

Roberta was the most thoughtful, loving woman who took everyone in with welcoming arms. She’ll be forever remembered as a caring woman with a beautiful soul.



She’s our Angel and will be greatly missed.



Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 12:00pm-3:30pm. If you are close to Roberta and would like to share a memory: 3:30pm-4:00pm.

Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840



Donation in her memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England