Mary K. Silvia of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on September 25, 2022.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Kelly Behringer of Ashburnham, MA, and Robbie A. DeSouza and Frank (spouse) of Tiverton, RI, along with her son, Kyle C. Silvia of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexis DeSouza of Tiverton, RI, Rebecca Behringer of Rindge, NH, and Chandler Behringer and Maddison Behringer of Ashburnham, MA.

Mary was the daughter of the late J. Raymond and A. Marion Kelly. She is survived by two sisters, Patricia M. Lemler of Middletown, RI, and Kathleen M. Taylor of Crofton, MD. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Mary had a 38-year long career working for the Navy, mostly in Public Affairs but also serving as Director of Support Services and Director of the Fleet and Family Support Center. As Public Affairs Officer she worked closely with the local community and state offices, working during at least two ship commissioning’s in RI, Blue Angel visits, and other events where there was heavy media involvement. She also had the opportunity to do senior leadership training in Washington, DC, where she incorporated a fellowship working with the staff of the Chairman, Joint Staff, Colin Powell. Additionally, she taught adult continuous learning classes at Rogers High School and taught Confirmation classes for many years at St Joseph’s Church.

Mary was the “light of our lives” (a quote from an obituary she read once that she joked must make it in her own). She was a very caring, funny and headstrong woman who enjoyed crossword puzzles, lots of online shopping and could never find or figure out how to use the remote control. She is reunited in death with her late husband, Charles R. Silvia, sister, Ann Vorro, and grandchild Frank DeSouza Jr, along with Pacey the Pug.

Mary touched many people’s lives throughout the years and will surely be remembered and missed.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday October 1, 2022, at 10:00 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Mann Avenue and Broadway in Newport.

Burial will be private