Judith Hart Feeley, age 80, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, formerly of Plainfield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2022. Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfred James “Jim” Feeley.

Judy was born in Fall River, MA to the late Albert and Helen (Williston) Hart.

Judy lived a life in service of others, as a nurse; an electrologist; a Reiki Master; a Board Selectman for the Town of Plainfield, MA (including serving as Chair); and a friend, sister, and mother to anyone in need of unconditional love and good, sound advice.

Judy is survived by her loving family: children Stephen Cory, Dyan Vaughan (John), Michael Cory, Ann Vassiliadis (John), Mindy Viera (Richard); “adopted” children Karen Chu (David), and Vasco Cunha (Filomena); her nine grandchildren- Jereme Beller, Cara Massey, Angela Viera, Samuel Chetwynd, Jacob Chetwynd, Emma Cory, Rachel Chetwynd, Nicholas Vassiliadis, and Jack Vassiliadis; one great grandson; sisters- Susan Bento, Nancy Shand (Michael), and Deborah Mottas; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be on September 9, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road, RI-114, Portsmouth, RI. All are welcome. Other services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to It Takes a Village (early parenting support for families in Western MA) at www.hilltownvillage.org/onetimegift or 2 East Main Street, PO Box 304, Huntington, MA 01050.