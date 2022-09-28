In six weeks, voters in Middletown and Newport will determine the future course of the communities’ school systems, with regionalization on the ballot.

Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 12:30 pm Wednesday, and we’ll learn whether there are more specifics of how this regionalization will look immediately, and, perhaps, over the next several years.

It’s well understood that regionalization will save both communities millions of dollars because of increased state aid, but in question are the educational values and whether this regionalization will morph into a true regionalized system with shared school facilities.

We’ll also ask the school superintendent, about Rogers High School Construction, if all has gone well with the Pell addition, and whether there are any teacher and bus driver vacancies now that the school year is underway.

We’ll also take time to ask your questions and share your concerns.

What questions do you have for the superintendent? Comment below on Facebook or YouTube.