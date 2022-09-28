In six weeks, voters in Middletown and Newport will determine the future course of the communities’ school systems, with regionalization on the ballot.
Colleen Burns Jermain, Superintendent of Newport Public Schools, joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 12:30 pm Wednesday, and we’ll learn whether there are more specifics of how this regionalization will look immediately, and, perhaps, over the next several years.
It’s well understood that regionalization will save both communities millions of dollars because of increased state aid, but in question are the educational values and whether this regionalization will morph into a true regionalized system with shared school facilities.
We’ll also ask the school superintendent, about Rogers High School Construction, if all has gone well with the Pell addition, and whether there are any teacher and bus driver vacancies now that the school year is underway.
We’ll also take time to ask your questions and share your concerns.
What questions do you have for the superintendent? Comment below on Facebook or YouTube.
No question that Queen Elizabeth’s recent funeral was, well, magisterial. But while that was in London, many Rhode Islanders might be surprised to learn that decades ago, a member of the royal family died in Newport and was buried in nearby Portsmouth with far less fanfare.
Stacker compiled a list of books set in Rhode Island from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.
Stacker compiled a list of books set in Massachusetts from Goodreads. Whether you’re looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you’re looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you’re already familiar with, we’ve got you covered.
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
Frank Prosnitz
Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.