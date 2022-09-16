The Newport International Boat Show announced today the results of this year’s Newport For New Products™ (NFNP) Awards. Judged on Thursday during the Show’s opening day and announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, September 16, 2022, the winners are:

Best New Navigation Product – Garmin InReach Mini2 Marine Bundle

Best New Boating Operation,

Maintenance or Safety Product and Overall – PYI Revolve Boat Hook

Best New Sailboat – Neel 43

Best New Powerboat 30-feet and Over – MJM 4

Best New Powerboat Under 30-feet – Everglades 285cc

Green Product Award – EWOL EnergyMatic Propeller

Green Honorable Mention – Hinckley 40S with SilentJet

Accessible Product Award – North Sails Easy Furling Gennaker

People’s Choice Award – Sabre 43-foot Salon Express

A highlight of the industry, NFNP entries were open to domestic and foreign products launched in the U.S. after April 1, 2022 that made their boat show debut at Newport. Show attendees selected the People’s Choice Award winner; all other category winners were selected by a team of industry experts on the basis of innovation, value to the consumer, safety, and aesthetics.

The Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, showcasing new powerboats and sailboats, as well as marine equipment, services and accessories. This year, Newport International Boat Show aligned with Better Bay Alliance as its 2022 Charitable Partner with a common mission: to educate and enhance the boating experience by promoting safety for those on the water. Presenting sponsors for this year’s Show are BankNewport and its marine division, OceanPoint Marine Lending.

