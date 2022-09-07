When the dust settles after next week’s primary election, more than 30 percent of legislators will be running unopposed in the General Election.

In the state Senate seven of the 38 Senators will be unopposed in the General Election, and in the House of Representatives 29 of 75 candidates, most incumbents, will be unopposed.

Many of the General Election races will be between Independents and Democrats. Republicans have not offered candidates in 10 of the 38 Senate races, and 33 of the 75 House races. Democrats failed to offer candidates in two House races.

In next week’s Primary election, many incumbent Democrats are being challenged, the highest profile is in the fourth district, where Senate President Dominick Ruggiero has two challengers in Democrats Leonardo Americo Cive Jr. and Stephen Tocco.

Here’s a look at the Senate races, where candidates are either unopposed in the Primary and General Election, or are opposed in the Primary, with the winner of that race unopposed in the General Election:

Ana B. Quezada, D-Dist.2.

Samuel Zurier, D-Dist.3 is opposed in the Democratic Primary by Robin N. Xiong.

Senate President Dominick Ruggiero, D-Dist. 4 is being opposed in the Democratic Primary by Leonardo Americo Cioe Jr. and Stephen Tocco.

Samuel W. Bell, D-Dist 5 is opposed in the Democratic Primary by David A. Salvatore.

Frank Anthony Ciccone, D-Dist. 7 is opposed in the Democratic Primary by Arthur Flanders III.

Jessica Delacruz, R-Dist. 23

Leonidas Raptakis, D-Dist33

Here’s a look at the House races, where candidates are either unopposed in the Primary and General Election, or are opposed in the Primary, with the winner of that race unopposed in the General Election: