The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for Newport and Washington Counties, as well as Block Island.
Swells from distant Hurricane Fiona will cause high surf and potentially life-threatening rip currents along the Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts coasts, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect from 4 pm on Thursday, September 22 until 6 pm on Friday, September 23.
High Surf Advisory
Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 438 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022 MAZ020>024-RIZ006>008-212145- /O.NEW.KBOX.SU.Y.0004.220922T2000Z-220923T2200Z/ Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA- Nantucket MA-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI- 438 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swells from distant Hurricane Fiona will cause high surf and potentially life-threatening rip currents along the Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts coasts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
