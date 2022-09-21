Sign up for our free newsletter, you’ll never miss a headline!

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for Newport and Washington Counties, as well as Block Island.

Swells from distant Hurricane Fiona will cause high surf and potentially life-threatening rip currents along the Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts coasts, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect from 4 pm on Thursday, September 22 until 6 pm on Friday, September 23.

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
438 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-
Nantucket MA-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-
438 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet expected in the
  surf zone.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Southern
  Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA
  Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block
  Island RI Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
  localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Swells from distant Hurricane Fiona will
cause high surf and potentially life-threatening rip currents
along the Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts coasts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
447 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-
Nantucket MA-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-
447 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeastern Massachusetts
and southern Rhode Island.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Hazardous weather is not expected at this time.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.

   High Surf Advisory.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

$$

