The Rhode Island Secretary of State’s office has provided the following data and information for the September 13 Statewide Primary in a 2022 Voter Turnout Tracker.
The majority of polls across Rhode Island are open from 7 am to 8 pm. We’ll share results as we receive them here – Election 2022: Tracking Statewide Primary results.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are 712,945 active status registered voters in Rhode Island – 97,879 (14%) are registered as Republican, 290,805 (41%) as Democrat, and 324,261 (45%) as unaffiliated.
The Secretary of State’s office shared the following links for more information about voters and elections in Rhode Island.
- Visit vote.ri.gov to learn more about voting and voters in Rhode Island.
- See counts of registered voters by city/town and precinct over time here.
- Visit our Voter Turnout StoryMap to learn more about turnout in prior elections.
- To view and download maps of all of Rhode Island’s legislative districts, visit our Legislative District Downloader tool.
- Visit the Rhode Island Board of Elections’ website to learn more about Election Results.