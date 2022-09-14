The Rhode Island Secretary of State’s office has provided the following data and information for the September 13 Statewide Primary in a 2022 Voter Turnout Tracker.

The majority of polls across Rhode Island are open from 7 am to 8 pm. We’ll share results as we receive them here – Election 2022: Tracking Statewide Primary results.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are 712,945 active status registered voters in Rhode Island – 97,879 (14%) are registered as Republican, 290,805 (41%) as Democrat, and 324,261 (45%) as unaffiliated.

The Secretary of State’s office shared the following links for more information about voters and elections in Rhode Island.

