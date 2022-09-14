Results for the 2022 Rhode Island Statewide Primary will begin to display after the polls close on September 13, 2022, at 8:00 PM. The following results are provided by the State of Rhode Island Board of Elections and are unofficial until certified.
Updates will occur approximately every 5-10 minutes after 8 pm as new data becomes available.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are 712,945 active status registered voters in Rhode Island – 97,879 (14%) are registered as Republican, 290,805 (41%) as Democrat, and 324,261 (45%) as unaffiliated.
Related: Election 2022: Tracking voter turnout for Rhode Island Statewide Primary
Statewide summary
Unofficial results: Updated September 13, 2022 10:42 PM
381 of 395 polling places reporting (96%)
Results Note: Reporting progress is based on receipt of polling place results. Totals displayed below may include Early Voting and Mail Ballot category results.
REP Representative in Congress District 1
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Allen R. Waters* (REP)
|Polling place: 5486Mail ballots: 369Early Voting: 700
|6555
|100.0%
DEM Representative in Congress District 1
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|David N. Cicilline* (DEM)
|Polling place: 31481Mail ballots: 5722Early Voting: 6430
|43633
|100.0%
REP Representative in Congress District 2
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Allan W. Fung* (REP)
|Polling place: 10374Mail ballots: 586Early Voting: 949
|11909
|100.0%
DEM Representative in Congress District 2
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Seth M. Magaziner* (DEM)
|Polling place: 20995Mail ballots: 4318Early Voting: 3982
|29295
|54.0%
|David A. Segal (DEM)
|Polling place: 6984Mail ballots: 821Early Voting: 913
|8718
|16.1%
|Sarah E. Morgenthau (DEM)
|Polling place: 4922Mail ballots: 869Early Voting: 736
|6527
|12.0%
|Joy Fox (DEM)
|Polling place: 4585Mail ballots: 533Early Voting: 823
|5941
|10.9%
|Omar Bah (DEM)
|Polling place: 1895Mail ballots: 356Early Voting: 260
|2511
|4.6%
|Spencer E. Dickinson (DEM)
|Polling place: 1050Mail ballots: 94Early Voting: 152
|1296
|2.4%
REP Governor
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Ashley Marie Kalus* (REP)
|Polling place: 14316Mail ballots: 787Early Voting: 1510
|16613
|83.7%
|Jonathan J. Riccitelli (REP)
|Polling place: 2700Mail ballots: 242Early Voting: 300
|3242
|16.3%
DEM Governor
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Daniel J. McKee* (DEM)
|Polling place: 25318Mail ballots: 5281Early Voting: 4682
|35281
|32.6%
|Helena Buonanno Foulkes (DEM)
|Polling place: 25910Mail ballots: 2658Early Voting: 4023
|32591
|30.1%
|Nellie M. Gorbea (DEM)
|Polling place: 19219Mail ballots: 4557Early Voting: 4650
|28426
|26.3%
|Matthew A. Brown (DEM)
|Polling place: 6912Mail ballots: 728Early Voting: 979
|8619
|8.0%
|Luis Daniel Munoz (DEM)
|Polling place: 2696Mail ballots: 277Early Voting: 376
|3349
|3.1%
REP Lieutenant Governor
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Aaron C. Guckian* (REP)
|Polling place: 11256Mail ballots: 591Early Voting: 1177
|13024
|67.9%
|Paul E. Pence (REP)
|Polling place: 5187Mail ballots: 397Early Voting: 565
|6149
|32.1%
DEM Lieutenant Governor
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Sabina Matos* (DEM)
|Polling place: 34924Mail ballots: 6906Early Voting: 6346
|48176
|47.0%
|Deborah Ruggiero (DEM)
|Polling place: 24869Mail ballots: 4067Early Voting: 5206
|34142
|33.3%
|Cynthia M. Mendes (DEM)
|Polling place: 15691Mail ballots: 2078Early Voting: 2462
|20231
|19.7%
REP Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Pat V. Cortellessa* (REP)
|Polling place: 15187Mail ballots: 930Early Voting: 1599
|17716
|100.0%
DEM Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Gregg Amore* (DEM)
|Polling place: 44426Mail ballots: 8722Early Voting: 9036
|62184
|64.3%
|Stephanie E. Beaute (DEM)
|Polling place: 26512Mail ballots: 3858Early Voting: 4209
|34579
|35.7%
REP Attorney General
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Charles C. Calenda* (REP)
|Polling place: 15397Mail ballots: 940Early Voting: 1622
|17959
|100.0%
DEM Attorney General
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Peter F. Neronha* (DEM)
|Polling place: 65751Mail ballots: 12018Early Voting: 12494
|90263
|100.0%
REP General Treasurer
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|James L. Lathrop* (REP)
|Polling place: 15331Mail ballots: 937Early Voting: 1613
|17881
|100.0%
DEM General Treasurer
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|James A. Diossa* (DEM)
|Polling place: 40999Mail ballots: 7290Early Voting: 7174
|55463
|55.4%
|Stefan I. Pryor (DEM)
|Polling place: 32501Mail ballots: 5576Early Voting: 6488
|44565
|44.6%
* Endorsed Candidate
** Polling places with more than one ballot scanner may display as 100% reported despite results only being received from one scanner. Results will be updated when the results from any additional scanner(s) in that precinct are received.
Results By City/Town
- Barrington
- Bristol
- Burrillville
- Central Falls
- Charlestown
- Coventry
- Cranston
- Cumberland
- East Greenwich
- East Providence
- Exeter
- Foster
- Glocester
- Hopkinton
- Jamestown
- Johnston
- Lincoln
- Little Compton
- Middletown
- Narragansett
- New Shoreham
- Newport
- North Kingstown
- North Providence
- North Smithfield
- Pawtucket
- Portsmouth
- Providence
- Richmond
- Scituate
- Smithfield
- South Kingstown
- Tiverton
- Warren
- Warwick
- West Greenwich
- West Warwick
- Westerly
- Woonsocket