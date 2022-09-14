Results for the 2022 Rhode Island Statewide Primary will begin to display after the polls close on September 13, 2022, at 8:00 PM. The following results are provided by the State of Rhode Island Board of Elections and are unofficial until certified.

Updates will occur approximately every 5-10 minutes after 8 pm as new data becomes available.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are 712,945 active status registered voters in Rhode Island – 97,879 (14%) are registered as Republican, 290,805 (41%) as Democrat, and 324,261 (45%) as unaffiliated.

Related: Election 2022: Tracking voter turnout for Rhode Island Statewide Primary

Statewide summary

Unofficial results: Updated September 13, 2022 10:42 PM

381 of 395 polling places reporting (96%)

Results Note: Reporting progress is based on receipt of polling place results. Totals displayed below may include Early Voting and Mail Ballot category results.

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Allen R. Waters* (REP) Polling place: 5486Mail ballots: 369Early Voting: 700 6555 100.0%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct David N. Cicilline* (DEM) Polling place: 31481Mail ballots: 5722Early Voting: 6430 43633 100.0%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Allan W. Fung* (REP) Polling place: 10374Mail ballots: 586Early Voting: 949 11909 100.0%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Seth M. Magaziner* (DEM) Polling place: 20995Mail ballots: 4318Early Voting: 3982 29295 54.0% David A. Segal (DEM) Polling place: 6984Mail ballots: 821Early Voting: 913 8718 16.1% Sarah E. Morgenthau (DEM) Polling place: 4922Mail ballots: 869Early Voting: 736 6527 12.0% Joy Fox (DEM) Polling place: 4585Mail ballots: 533Early Voting: 823 5941 10.9% Omar Bah (DEM) Polling place: 1895Mail ballots: 356Early Voting: 260 2511 4.6% Spencer E. Dickinson (DEM) Polling place: 1050Mail ballots: 94Early Voting: 152 1296 2.4%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Ashley Marie Kalus* (REP) Polling place: 14316Mail ballots: 787Early Voting: 1510 16613 83.7% Jonathan J. Riccitelli (REP) Polling place: 2700Mail ballots: 242Early Voting: 300 3242 16.3%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Daniel J. McKee* (DEM) Polling place: 25318Mail ballots: 5281Early Voting: 4682 35281 32.6% Helena Buonanno Foulkes (DEM) Polling place: 25910Mail ballots: 2658Early Voting: 4023 32591 30.1% Nellie M. Gorbea (DEM) Polling place: 19219Mail ballots: 4557Early Voting: 4650 28426 26.3% Matthew A. Brown (DEM) Polling place: 6912Mail ballots: 728Early Voting: 979 8619 8.0% Luis Daniel Munoz (DEM) Polling place: 2696Mail ballots: 277Early Voting: 376 3349 3.1%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Aaron C. Guckian* (REP) Polling place: 11256Mail ballots: 591Early Voting: 1177 13024 67.9% Paul E. Pence (REP) Polling place: 5187Mail ballots: 397Early Voting: 565 6149 32.1%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Sabina Matos* (DEM) Polling place: 34924Mail ballots: 6906Early Voting: 6346 48176 47.0% Deborah Ruggiero (DEM) Polling place: 24869Mail ballots: 4067Early Voting: 5206 34142 33.3% Cynthia M. Mendes (DEM) Polling place: 15691Mail ballots: 2078Early Voting: 2462 20231 19.7%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Pat V. Cortellessa* (REP) Polling place: 15187Mail ballots: 930Early Voting: 1599 17716 100.0%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Gregg Amore* (DEM) Polling place: 44426Mail ballots: 8722Early Voting: 9036 62184 64.3% Stephanie E. Beaute (DEM) Polling place: 26512Mail ballots: 3858Early Voting: 4209 34579 35.7%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Charles C. Calenda* (REP) Polling place: 15397Mail ballots: 940Early Voting: 1622 17959 100.0%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Peter F. Neronha* (DEM) Polling place: 65751Mail ballots: 12018Early Voting: 12494 90263 100.0%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct James L. Lathrop* (REP) Polling place: 15331Mail ballots: 937Early Voting: 1613 17881 100.0%

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct James A. Diossa* (DEM) Polling place: 40999Mail ballots: 7290Early Voting: 7174 55463 55.4% Stefan I. Pryor (DEM) Polling place: 32501Mail ballots: 5576Early Voting: 6488 44565 44.6%

* Endorsed Candidate

** Polling places with more than one ballot scanner may display as 100% reported despite results only being received from one scanner. Results will be updated when the results from any additional scanner(s) in that precinct are received.

Results By City/Town