Rhode Island State House

Results for the 2022 Rhode Island Statewide Primary will begin to display after the polls close on September 13, 2022, at 8:00 PM. The following results are provided by the State of Rhode Island Board of Elections and are unofficial until certified.

Updates will occur approximately every 5-10 minutes after 8 pm as new data becomes available.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are 712,945 active status registered voters in Rhode Island – 97,879 (14%) are registered as Republican, 290,805 (41%) as Democrat, and 324,261 (45%) as unaffiliated.

Related: Election 2022: Tracking voter turnout for Rhode Island Statewide Primary

Statewide summary

Unofficial results: Updated September 13, 2022 10:42 PM

381 of 395 polling places reporting (96%)

Results Note: Reporting progress is based on receipt of polling place results. Totals displayed below may include Early Voting and Mail Ballot category results.

REP Representative in Congress District 1

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Allen R. Waters* (REP)Polling place: 5486Mail ballots: 369Early Voting: 7006555100.0%

DEM Representative in Congress District 1

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
David N. Cicilline* (DEM)Polling place: 31481Mail ballots: 5722Early Voting: 643043633100.0%

REP Representative in Congress District 2

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Allan W. Fung* (REP)Polling place: 10374Mail ballots: 586Early Voting: 94911909100.0%

DEM Representative in Congress District 2

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Seth M. Magaziner* (DEM)Polling place: 20995Mail ballots: 4318Early Voting: 39822929554.0%
David A. Segal (DEM)Polling place: 6984Mail ballots: 821Early Voting: 913871816.1%
Sarah E. Morgenthau (DEM)Polling place: 4922Mail ballots: 869Early Voting: 736652712.0%
Joy Fox (DEM)Polling place: 4585Mail ballots: 533Early Voting: 823594110.9%
Omar Bah (DEM)Polling place: 1895Mail ballots: 356Early Voting: 26025114.6%
Spencer E. Dickinson (DEM)Polling place: 1050Mail ballots: 94Early Voting: 15212962.4%

REP Governor

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Ashley Marie Kalus* (REP)Polling place: 14316Mail ballots: 787Early Voting: 15101661383.7%
Jonathan J. Riccitelli (REP)Polling place: 2700Mail ballots: 242Early Voting: 300324216.3%

DEM Governor

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Daniel J. McKee* (DEM)Polling place: 25318Mail ballots: 5281Early Voting: 46823528132.6%
Helena Buonanno Foulkes (DEM)Polling place: 25910Mail ballots: 2658Early Voting: 40233259130.1%
Nellie M. Gorbea (DEM)Polling place: 19219Mail ballots: 4557Early Voting: 46502842626.3%
Matthew A. Brown (DEM)Polling place: 6912Mail ballots: 728Early Voting: 97986198.0%
Luis Daniel Munoz (DEM)Polling place: 2696Mail ballots: 277Early Voting: 37633493.1%

REP Lieutenant Governor

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Aaron C. Guckian* (REP)Polling place: 11256Mail ballots: 591Early Voting: 11771302467.9%
Paul E. Pence (REP)Polling place: 5187Mail ballots: 397Early Voting: 565614932.1%

DEM Lieutenant Governor

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Sabina Matos* (DEM)Polling place: 34924Mail ballots: 6906Early Voting: 63464817647.0%
Deborah Ruggiero (DEM)Polling place: 24869Mail ballots: 4067Early Voting: 52063414233.3%
Cynthia M. Mendes (DEM)Polling place: 15691Mail ballots: 2078Early Voting: 24622023119.7%

REP Secretary of State

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Pat V. Cortellessa* (REP)Polling place: 15187Mail ballots: 930Early Voting: 159917716100.0%

DEM Secretary of State

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Gregg Amore* (DEM)Polling place: 44426Mail ballots: 8722Early Voting: 90366218464.3%
Stephanie E. Beaute (DEM)Polling place: 26512Mail ballots: 3858Early Voting: 42093457935.7%

REP Attorney General

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Charles C. Calenda* (REP)Polling place: 15397Mail ballots: 940Early Voting: 162217959100.0%

DEM Attorney General

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
Peter F. Neronha* (DEM)Polling place: 65751Mail ballots: 12018Early Voting: 1249490263100.0%

REP General Treasurer

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
James L. Lathrop* (REP)Polling place: 15331Mail ballots: 937Early Voting: 161317881100.0%

DEM General Treasurer

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
James A. Diossa* (DEM)Polling place: 40999Mail ballots: 7290Early Voting: 71745546355.4%
Stefan I. Pryor (DEM)Polling place: 32501Mail ballots: 5576Early Voting: 64884456544.6%

* Endorsed Candidate

** Polling places with more than one ballot scanner may display as 100% reported despite results only being received from one scanner. Results will be updated when the results from any additional scanner(s) in that precinct are received.

Results By City/Town

More from What'sUpNewp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.