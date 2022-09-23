General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Democratic candidate for the second Congressional District wins support from GOP coalition,

General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has been endorsed by former Republican U.S. Congresswoman Claudine Schneider, former Republican State Senator Dawson Hodgson, former Republican State Representative Bob Nardillio, Cranston Councilman Robert Ferri, and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Vincent Marzullo.

All cited concerns of growing extremism in the Republican party and declared they are supporting Magaziner because a vote for Allan Fung would enable the most extreme MAGA elements of the party in Washington, according to a press release released by Magaziner’s campaign..

“The Republican Party of today is not the same Republican Party it was when I represented the Rhode Island second congressional district in the 1980s,” Schneider said. “The GOP in Washington has become the party of insurrectionist Donald Trump, and it is directly at odds with the values of Rhode Islanders, Now more than ever, we need a leader of integrity who will work to turn the page on extremism. That leader is Seth Magaziner.”

Republican Senator Dawson Hodgson said Fung has stated he will support Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. “McCarthy voted to overturn the 2020 election, in direct opposition to the Constitution that we all hold dear. By pledging his allegiance to MAGA election deniers, Allan Fung has disqualified himself from consideration to represent our state in Congress.”

Rhode Island AFL-CIO endorses James Diossa

The Rhode Island American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), which represents nearly 80,000 workers across the State in a variety of occupations, endorsed James Diossa’s campaign for General Treasurer, according to Diossa’s campaign.

Bizarre

The Republican Congressional Committee has taken to calling Treasurer Seth Magaziner, the Democratic nominee for the second congressional district, “Silver Spoon Seth.” Specifically, they have said Magaziner benefited from family money when he initially ran for Treasurer, received a “mysterious” $800,000 loan, and is a “carpetbagger,” according to Samantha Bullock, regional press secretary for the NRCC.

The GOP has maintained that Magaziner has not lived in the district (he moved their recently), but federal law only requires Congressional candidates to live in the state in which they are running.

What’s bizarre is the same tact could be used against the GOP gubernatorial candidate, Ashley Kalus.

Kalus has loaned her campaign $2.7 million, moved to Rhode Island only last year and registered to vote in the state this year, and only this month sold her house in Illinois.

McKee: Kalus Fails to Deliver on ‘Education Plan’

Yesterday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus held a press conference promising voters her plans on education policy. Now, more than 24 hours after her press stunt, she has yet to provide the details of her supposed “plan,” blaming its lack of release on “the printer.”

“Let’s call this what it is – a stunt for Ashley Kalus’ campaign and a slap in the face to the Rhode Island students, parents, and teachers who care about our education system,” said Brexton Isaacs, Campaign Manager for Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. “With only 48 days left before the election, it’s clear that Ashley Kalus doesn’t take the role of leading Rhode Island seriously. Kalus moved to town just months ago, hasn’t released real plans, and is refusing to answer basic questions from reporters on her policy proposals. She is afraid to admit the truth about the extremist agenda that she thinks she is going to impose on the people who actually live here. Rhode Island deserves better.”

Magaziner says Fung is a member of group that fought to overturn Roe v. Wade

Republican Allan Fung’s ethics disclosure reveals he is a member of the St. Thomas More Society of RI, a chapter of the national anti-choice group that filed three amicus briefs in the landmark Dobbs decision supporting the overturn of Roe and now “prepares for state battles” in reversing state-level abortion protections, according to the campaign of General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, the Democrat running for the second Congressional seat, also sough by Fung.

The Thomas More Society filed an amicus brief in a 2019 lawsuit against the State of Rhode Island that attempted to overturn the Reproductive Privacy Act, which codified Roe v. Wade into state law, Magaziner’s campaign said.

“Today’s revelation that Allan Fung is a member of a group that fought to overturn the protections of Roe vs. Wade at both the US Supreme Court and Rhode Island Supreme Court shows once again that he will not stand up for Rhode Island women and should not serve in Congress,” said General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner. “I will always fight for the right of Rhode Island women to make their own healthcare decisions, while Allan Fung would put those decisions in the hands of politicians in Washington.”

Magaziner’s campaign also said:

Fung opposed the passage of the Reproductive Privacy Act that codified Roe v. Wade into Rhode Island law. [Boston Globe, 5/3/22]

Fung was endorsed by the anti-choice group RI Right to Life [Projo, 9/25/2014]

Fung’s campaign is funded by anti-choice extremists like House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jodey Arrington, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and Rep. Brian Babbit who are all publicly supportive of a national abortion ban.

Fung has stated that a woman’s right to choose is a “state’s rights” issue, opening the door to extreme abortion bans like those in Indiana and Ohio. [WPRI, 5/11/12]