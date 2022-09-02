Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#5. Providence County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%

– Median age: 37.4 years old

— Median age of males: 35.9 years old

— Median age of females: 39 years old

– Total population: 636,161 people

#4. Kent County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%

– Median age: 43.8 years old

— Median age of males: 41.4 years old

— Median age of females: 45.7 years old

– Total population: 164,122 people

#3. Bristol County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%

– Median age: 44.5 years old

— Median age of males: 42.5 years old

— Median age of females: 46 years old

– Total population: 48,645 people

#2. Washington County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.5%

– Median age: 45 years old

— Median age of males: 43.8 years old

— Median age of females: 46.1 years old

– Total population: 126,139 people

#1. Newport County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.7%

– Median age: 45.8 years old

— Median age of males: 43.9 years old

— Median age of females: 47.8 years old

– Total population: 82,731 people

