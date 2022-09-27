Exhibiting artists Kate Barber and Wendy Mueller will participate in a conversation with curator Brooke Erin Goldstein this Thursday, September 29, from 6 – 7:30 pm at the Jamestown Arts Center.

“On the surface, the work of Barber and Mueller seems almost opposed to each other; only connected through the medium of fiber,” Jamestown Arts Center says in promotion of the artists. “When you dig deeper, both the artist’s distinct use of layering brings us into–and through–their techniques”.

The Artists Talk will dive into Fiber art as a medium and art form, and explore the creative practices of the two artists and the concepts that drive their work.

Free and open to all at 18 Valley Street, Jamestown. Resurfacing: Kate Barber and Wendy Mueller is on view through October 15 during Gallery Hours (Wednesday – Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm).