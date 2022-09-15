The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced the retirement of its Executive Director, Charles B. Allott, effective 31 December 2022. Allott was appointed Executive Director in 2012 and was a founding member of the organization in  1990. He also served as a trustee between 1990-1996 and 2005-2011. 

“Chuck has been a tireless advocate for ALT’s mission and work,” said Tom Hockaday,  ALT board chair. “Under his strong leadership, ALT has become a widely recognized and deeply respected organization. His legal background and extensive knowledge of Aquidneck Island have been of tremendous benefit, as evidenced by the 25 properties covering 348 acres of land that have been permanently conserved by ALT during his tenure. We are all indebted to him for his  commitment to conservation and dedication to ALT.” 

ALT is the oldest accredited land trust in Rhode Island. Since 1990, it has conserved 93 properties covering 2,766.07 acres of land on Aquidneck Island or over 11% of the island’s total acreage. ALT’s board of directors has begun a search for a new Executive Director.  

About the Aquidneck Land Trust: ALT’s time-sensitive mission is to preserve and steward Aquidneck  Island’s open spaces for the lasting benefit of the community. The organization has conserved 2,766.07 acres on 93 properties across Aquidneck Island since its founding in 1990. ALT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit  organization and the first land trust in Rhode Island to have received national accreditation.

