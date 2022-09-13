Adam Sandler. Photo provided by Mohegan Sun

Adam Sandler will bring his unique brand of comedy and song back to North America this fall. The acclaimed comedian will return to Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm on Saturday, October 29th.

Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, and $79.50, and go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, September 17th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix, which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years and filmed during his last concert tour. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler’s critically acclaimed Netflix special.

Beyond his beloved standup, Sandler’s films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer’s most successful.  Sandler’s recent film Hustle was a critical and audience favorite.

