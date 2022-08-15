weekend of coaching newport

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, August 15 – 21, 2022.

Monday, August 15

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • Second Beach: Moment’s Notice from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm

Tuesday, August 16

Public invited to tour Pell Bridge ramps construction site

Wednesday, August 17

What’sUpNewp and The JPT to host film parties with ‘Point Break’ on August 17th & ‘Strange Brew’ on August 18th

Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song at 3 pm, What’s Up Newp and The JPT present Point Break at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Motion Avenue at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: J. Kelley Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

Thursday, August 18

What’sUpNewp and The JPT to host film parties with ‘Point Break’ on August 17th & ‘Strange Brew’ on August 18th

Ida Lewis Distance Race returns August 18-20

Friday, August 19

TICKET GIVEAWAY: What’s Up Interview – Jon Pousette Dart, playing Narrows Center Friday, August 19

A Weekend of Coaching returns August 19 – 21, here’s a look at the daily drive and routes

What’s Up Interview: Legendary Singer Judy Collins, coming to Jane Pickens for two shows August 19-20

Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 – Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport

  • @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
  • King Park: Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officers Club: The Repercussions (Reggae & Rock) from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 20

This Day In Newport History: August 20, 1915 – Miramar Mansion Inaugurated

Kip Moore to perform at Bold Point Park in East Providence on August 20

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 4 pm to 7 pm, Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 21

Touro Synagogue to host 75th Annual George Washington Letter Reading on August 21

Ocean State Beer Festival to take place at Ragged Island Brewing Company on August 21

  • Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 7:30 pm
  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: The HOnky Tonk Knights from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: CeeCee and The Riders, The Digg-It Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm

