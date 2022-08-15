Subscribe to What’s Up Newp’s daily newsletter
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week, August 15 – 21, 2022.
Monday, August 15
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free tours of the Eisenhower House
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Summer Market at Miantonomi Park
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower open for tours
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Middletown’s Monday Night Beach Concert Series at Second Beach
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8 pm: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- Second Beach: Moment’s Notice from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 3 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 3 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 3 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, August 16
Public invited to tour Pell Bridge ramps construction site
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6:15 pm: Wine & Cheese Tasting Cruise with Grapes & Gourmet
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, and John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- St. John the Evangelist Church: Music on the Lawn: Duke Robillard Quintet from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 2 pm, Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Wednesday, August 17
What’sUpNewp and The JPT to host film parties with ‘Point Break’ on August 17th & ‘Strange Brew’ on August 18th
Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport
Things To Do
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 4:30 pm: Live from The Loading Dock: KERA WASHINGTON and the ZILI MISIK TRIO at The MLK Center
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: Yoga in the Yard at Rough Point Museum
- 7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players
- 7:30 pm: What’s Up Newp and The JPT present Point Break at The JPT
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song at 3 pm, What’s Up Newp and The JPT present Point Break at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Motion Avenue at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Vineyards: J. Kelley Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 11 am, Jamestown Planning Commission at 6 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am
- Newport: Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Thursday, August 18
What’sUpNewp and The JPT to host film parties with ‘Point Break’ on August 17th & ‘Strange Brew’ on August 18th
Ida Lewis Distance Race returns August 18-20
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Tiffany Peay Jewelry is Celebrating 25 Years with a Cocktail Ring Party
- 5:30 pm: Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Beach Bash
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: Meet the candidates at Ragged Island
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market
- 7:30 pm: Strange Brew presented with What’sUpNewp, Narragansett Beer, Ragged Island Brewing, and Rejects Beer Co. at The JPT
- 7:30 pm: First Look: Moments at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7:50 pm: newportFILM presents Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off at Fort Adams
Entertainment
- Fort Adams: newportFILM presents Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off at 7:50 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song at 4 pm, Strange Brew presented with What’sUpNewp, Narragansett Beer, Ragged Island Brewing, and Rejects Beer Co. at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Friday, August 19
TICKET GIVEAWAY: What’s Up Interview – Jon Pousette Dart, playing Narrows Center Friday, August 19
A Weekend of Coaching returns August 19 – 21, here’s a look at the daily drive and routes
What’s Up Interview: Legendary Singer Judy Collins, coming to Jane Pickens for two shows August 19-20
Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 – Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport
Things To Do
- A Weekend Of Coaching
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concerts at King Park featuring Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Judy Collins live at The JPT
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
- King Park: Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz from 5 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club: The Repercussions (Reggae & Rock) from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 9 am
Saturday, August 20
This Day In Newport History: August 20, 1915 – Miramar Mansion Inaugurated
Kip Moore to perform at Bold Point Park in East Providence on August 20
Things To Do
- A Weekend Of Coaching
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour: Stamp Act
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm to 7 pm: Warren Folks Festival
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4 pm to 8:30 pm: Food Truck Sunsets at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Judy Collins live at The JPT
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 4 pm to 7 pm, Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, August 21
Touro Synagogue to host 75th Annual George Washington Letter Reading on August 21
Ocean State Beer Festival to take place at Ragged Island Brewing Company on August 21
Things To Do
- A Weekend Of Coaching
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm: 75th Annual George Washington Letter Reading: Honoring Religious Freedom
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 5:30 pm: Ocean State Beer Fest at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 2 pm to 7 pm: BACKYARD BBQ BENDER AT REJECTS BEER CO.
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts at King Park
- 3 pm: Harpsichord and Guitar Duo at Trinity Church
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 7:30 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: The HOnky Tonk Knights from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: CeeCee and The Riders, The Digg-It Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
