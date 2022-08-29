Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

446 Bellevue Avenue #4 sold for $417,000 on August 26. This 682 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $439,000.

553 Bellevue Avenue #13 sold for $1,750,000 on August 24. This 2,573 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,795,000.

Middletown

38 Sanderling Way sold for $635,000 on August 26. This 2,750 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $625,000.

227 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $880,000 on August 23. This 2,190 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000.

Portsmouth

49 Willow Court sold for $680,000 on August 23. This 2,562 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

551 Sandy Point Avenue sold for $1,000,000 on August 22. This 3,054 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $999,000.

61 Green Street sold for $415,000 on August 22. This 522 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $425,000.

Jamestown

864 East Shore Road sold for $3,370,000 on August 25. This 5,119 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,825,000.

Tiverton

21 Sterling Drive #12 sold for $310,000 on August 25. This 1,088 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $299,000.

61 Old Colony Terrace sold for $1,950,000 on August 22. This 5,622 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,950,000.

Little Compton

96 Pottersville Road sold for $510,000 on August 23. This 1,112 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $535,000.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in the Ocean State, Tyler is a Providence College graduate ('11) who proudly calls Newport home. A professional realtor by trade, he prides himself on building relationships and sharing his love for Rhode Island with others. He is an active member of the local community, a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved with a number of charitable causes. An avid traveler, you can find him exploring whenever possible. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, boating, cooking, walking his dog Red and enjoying time with family and friends.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.