Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

446 Bellevue Avenue #4 sold for $417,000 on August 26. This 682 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $439,000.

553 Bellevue Avenue #13 sold for $1,750,000 on August 24. This 2,573 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,795,000.

Middletown

38 Sanderling Way sold for $635,000 on August 26. This 2,750 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $625,000.

227 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $880,000 on August 23. This 2,190 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000.

Portsmouth

49 Willow Court sold for $680,000 on August 23. This 2,562 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $650,000.

551 Sandy Point Avenue sold for $1,000,000 on August 22. This 3,054 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $999,000.

61 Green Street sold for $415,000 on August 22. This 522 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $425,000.

Jamestown

864 East Shore Road sold for $3,370,000 on August 25. This 5,119 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,825,000.

Tiverton

21 Sterling Drive #12 sold for $310,000 on August 25. This 1,088 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $299,000.

61 Old Colony Terrace sold for $1,950,000 on August 22. This 5,622 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,950,000.

Little Compton

96 Pottersville Road sold for $510,000 on August 23. This 1,112 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $535,000.