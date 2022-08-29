Walter Louis Frazier Jr, 76, of Middletown, RI entered into eternal rest on August 27th, surrounded by his family after suffering a heart attack. Born in Newport, RI he was the son of the late Walter & Louise Frazier. He took pride in being an Islander and serving his country in the Marines during the Vietnam War. Here is where we are supposed to mention all his education…. Walt would like to remind everyone he went to the “School of Hard Knocks” Life lessons far outweighed any school he went to (when he actually went)

Walt is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 47 years, Mary Ellen Frazier, his daughter Stephanie Frazier Grimm (who he was always proud of) and her husband Paul and his two grandchildren Carter and Ellie Grimm all of Middletown, RI who were the only two that could get him to smile. He also leaves behind Ruby, his Yorkie dog who was his constant companion.

Walt was the definition of a hard worker. Any way a buck could be made, he would be determined to make it successful. Over the years, businesses he was the owner of include Cozy Corner Coffee Shop, Frazier’s Doghouse, Portsmouth Gas Station, Frazier’s Demolition, Frazier’s Rubbish Removal, Frazier’s Metal Recycling Center, & Frazier’s Disposal Service (roll off dumpsters) Mary Ellen & Stephanie intend to keep his legacy alive and are officially the “dumpster ladies!”

Besides being a workaholic, Walt enjoyed: riding his Harley Davidson, golfing, RVing around the country, telling stories of his “glory days”, sitting on the porch with Ruby, gossiping at the local diner, bossing EVERYONE around, Family dinners, spending Sundays with his buddy Rusty, collecting flags from golf courses, floating in his pool, watching Western movies, listening to Willie Nelson and getting $1 cokes at McDonalds.

Services for Walt will be private

To honor Walt, we are asking friends to buy a cup of tea for a friend at the diner, give a dog a treat or donate to The Confetti Foundation www.confettifoundation.org