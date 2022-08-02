Phyllis A. (Bonci) Braga, 88, of Middletown, passed away on July 28, 2022, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Charles Braga.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Angelina (Ripa) Bonci.

Phyllis and Charlie liked to golf. Listening and dancing to live jazz music was also a favorite past time. She loved being outdoors as well and the warmth of the sun.

Phyllis leaves her children Cindy Quattrucci and her husband Robert of Sun City, FL, Charles Braga and his wife Anna of Portsmouth, Lynn Fournier and husband Ray of Tiverton, Marc Braga of Middletown, Leslie Greene of Coventry and Robyn Shea and her husband Michael of Middletown.

Phyllis is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was the sister and sister-in-law of the late Lucy and Alphonse Levada Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services and burial will be private.