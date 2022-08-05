John F. Peabody Jr., 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at home. He was the husband of the late Joan (Sherman) Peabody.

John was born in Newport on August 9, 1937 to the late John and Mary Peabody. He was a graduate of the Wentworth Institute and worked for the Montaup Electric Company of Somerset for 42 years, retiring as the Fuel Handling Supervisor. As a young man he served in the US Army during the Berlin Crisis.

He was a collector of antique tractors and trucks and was a member of the RI Antique Tractor Club and the American Truck Historical Society.

He is survived by his son John F. Peabody III and his wife Monique of Woodstock, CT, his stepson Warren Michalski and his wife Crissy of Tiverton, and five grandchildren, Mason Michalski, Ashley Michalski, CJ Michalski, Brandon Michalski, and John Peabody.

John is preceded in death by wife Joan, a sister Nancy Steele, and a stepson Carlo Michalski.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 08, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI with services to follow at 11:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Aquidneck Land Trust, 790 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI 02842.