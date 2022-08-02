Esther Maire Coen, 59, of Bristol, RI, passed away at home on July 29, 2022. Esther was born in Newport, RI to the late Austin W. Coen Jr and Esther Catherine (Till) Coen.

Esther was a lifelong resident of the state of Rhode Island and has resided in Middletown and Bristol for all her life. She was a resident of James L. Maher Center Woods Street Community at the time of her passing.

Esther loved family, music, church, bingo, and most of all her beloved Red Sox. Many a day Esther could be found sitting with her radio and a magazine watching a Red Sox game on TV cheering every hit and out with an enthusiasm that could not be matched. Esther was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and a friend to all. She always had a smile for everyone she met.

Esther is survived by her brother Austin W. Coen III and his wife Celia, and her sister Deborah D’Amico and her husband Paul. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews Jeffery Coen, Jessica Coen, Jennifer Coen, Christina Fountain, Matthew Fountain, Nathan Fountain, Catherine D’Amico, Amanda D’Amico, Samantha D’Amico, and her great nephew Eric Carter William Brown.

Besides her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Fountain.

As well as her family, Esther will be missed by many, most especially her beloved friends at Charlotte Ave and Woods Street.

The family cannot thank enough the support of the James L. Maher staff and resident workers, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the James L. Maher Center 906 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown RI, 02842.

A Memorial Mass will be held Sunday Aug 7, 2022, at Noon, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI.