What is your favorite place to visit in Little Compton? Does your town have a history or tradition unknown to others outside of town? If you’re a Little Compton resident with a unique story to share, Rhode Island PBS would like you to be part of the station’s Our Town: Little Compton documentary.

Little Compton residents with stories to share or an interest in learning more about Our Town: Little Compton are invited to attend a virtual town meeting on Zoom on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m.

The 15th chapter in the Our Town series, Our Town: Little Compton

﻿invites neighbors and friends to make their own short films for the documentary. While Little Compton residents are especially urged to participate, town residency is not required. One must only have a great Little Compton story to tell.

Part community-builder, part culture catalog, part fundraiser, and part “day-in-the-life” video scrapbook, each edition of the Our Town project shares the local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of a Rhode Island town and its villages. Our Town: Little Compton will showcase the unique experiences, untold stories, and hidden gems that capture the essence of life in Little Compton.

At the virtual town meeting, participants will learn more about the production and have the opportunity to discuss the topics and ideas they have in mind. Rhode Island PBS staff will outline the timetable and submission deadlines, plus share tips about how best to capture stories. Throughout the presentation, participants can ask questions in real-time chat with Rhode Island PBS staff.

“We will offer guidance, technical advice, and support to our volunteer filmmakers throughout the project, but these are definitely their stories, told by them, about their community,” said project producer Abbey Oldham.

There are no restrictions on age or experience (parental authorization will be required for participants under the age of 18), and there is no cost or compensation to participate. For those with a story in mind but no camera to capture it, Rhode Island PBS has equipment to lend by appointment.

Local business owners interested in supporting the project are also welcome to attend the virtual town meeting for more information about promotion and sponsorship opportunities.

For more information about Our Town: Little Compton and to register for the virtual town meeting, visit ripbs.org/ourtown. Participants may call project director Jodi Mesolella at 401-222-3636, extension 209, project producer Abbey Oldham at extension 225, or email ourtown@ripbs.org. Business owners interested in Our Town: Little Compton sponsorship opportunities may contact Kristen Haffenreffer at 401-222-3636, extension 339.

Our Town: Little Compton is made possible in part by Residential Properties Ltd. and Arkins Construction, Inc.