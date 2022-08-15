Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) today announced the promotion of Kristin Allain to Chief People Officer. In her new position, Kristin will continue to provide leadership within NRG’s employee-ownership culture, helping operational leadership build teams of hospitality professionals by exposing staff to the technical and life skills necessary to build successful careers in the hospitality industry.

Allain, a native Rhode Islander, began her hospitality career as a teenager, bussing tables at a favorite restaurant on Aquidneck Island. She worked for several different Newport-based restaurants before joining Newport Restaurant Group in 1997 as a bookkeeper for Castle Hill Inn. Kristin worked in the accounting department for five years before starting the company’s Human Resources Department in 2002.

As the company expanded and grew its portfolio, Allain grew with it. She was named Director of Human Resources in 2011, her most recent position, overseeing all HR functions including compliance administration, employee relations, employment law, recruiting, training and payroll. She also provided leadership for compensation planning and design, benefit program analysis, succession planning and performance management strategy.



“I am so proud to announce Kristin’s promotion to Chief People Officer,” said Paul O’Reilly, CEO, Newport Restaurant Group. “Kristin has been the driving force behind all major human resources initiatives in our company and has been instrumental in building the thriving culture we now have, even in increasingly challenging times. Above all, Kristin is a prime example of the type of career potential and path that is possible in an employee-owned company, and we are so thankful for her passion and dedication.”

Allain is a graduate of Salve Regina University and earned her HR Certification from Bryant College. She has served on multiple HR panels and currently serves on the RI Hospitality Association’s HR Council. Allain currently resides in Bristol, with her husband John.