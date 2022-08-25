On Sunday, September 11, local sailors plan to race around Conanicut Island in the Sail for Hope. The annual race around Jamestown is a fundraiser to benefit World Central Kitchen Ukraine relief, Save the Children’s Emergency Fund, and Sail Newport’s new after-school Marine Exploration Program for Thompson Middle School.

The event was founded in 2001 as “Sail for Pride” in the weeks following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. Twenty-one years later, the sailing community still gathers every year (except for once when weather forced cancellation) and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for over a dozen charities.

Sailing and Scoring

Registration for the 18-mile race around Jamestown is open to sailboats and powerboats, 22 feet and larger. Organizers encourage all boaters to participate and will assign a PHRF rating for boats that don’t ordinarily race.

﻿Register Sail for Hope.

Sailboats will be scored in PHRF spinnaker, non-spinnaker, and double-handed classes. A NEMA rating will be used for scoring multi-hull boats.

Those who charter a Sail Newport J/22 will be scored one-design and race on an East/West Passage buoy course. Reservations for a J/22 may be made via email the Sail Newport Dock Office.

Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard will host an after-race social and fundraiser at their Washington St., Newport location. Five sailors from each registered boat may enter the social for free. Additional crew tickets and guests tickets will be available at the door for $30 each.

Donations may be made to any of the three charities including World Central Kitchen for Ukraine, Save the Children’s Emergency Fund, Sail Newport’s new Marine Exploration Program for Thompson Middle School. Gifts may also directed to be split between the three nonprofit organizations here: Donate Sail for Hope

“Sail for Pride” was the original name of the race and was used again on the 20th Anniversary in 2021. In other years the event is titled “Sail for Hope” – inspired by the Rhode Island State Flag.

Sail For Hope. Image provided by Sail Newport

Source: Sail For Newport