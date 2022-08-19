Meet your new best friend, Wren & Fern– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Wren is a 2-month-old female Domestic Shorthair and Fern is a 4-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Wren;

Wren is a feisty little black kitten, and she has decided she does not want to leave her mama! Fern is a petite, pretty Tortie kitty. She recently had a litter of seven kittens, and she was such a good mama to them! Fern was SUCH a good mama in fact, that baby Wren has decided she wants her mama with her forever. Fern and Wren gain confidence and company from each other, and together, they will warm up to their new home. This means they come together as a bonded pair! They do not have experience with other cats or dogs, and they would most likely prefer an adult only home. If you have room in your home for this pair of lovely kitties, stop on by our Animal Care Center to meet Fern and Wren.

Wren

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Fern;

If you’d like to meet Wren & Fern, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.