PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two men have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Providence last year.

Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was shot and killed while talking with a friend on a city street in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2021. Police have said it appeared she was not the intended target.

Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, were arraigned on Friday on first-degree murder and multiple other other charges, including possession of a ghost gun. They both pleaded not guilty and were ordered held without bail.

“This senseless act of gun violence has had a profound impact upon so many that were close to Miya, as well as the greater community,” Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said in a statement. “The Providence Police Department is committed to achieving justice for a young woman whose life was cut far too short.”

Brophy-Baermann graduated with a master’s degree from Northeastern University that spring and had just started a job in her field when she was killed. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her name.