Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Tuesday, July 5 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Tuesday, July 5
Things To Do
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Classical Movie Music presented by Newport Classical at Blithewold Mansion
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 3 pm: Sarah Cahill: The Future is Female presented by Newport Classical at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm: Easton’s Beach Family Night Concert Series with The Rockin’ Soul Horns
- 7:15 pm: Coastal Queen Presents Singer and Guitarist Milt Javery
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach: The Rockin’s Soul Horns at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Classical Movie Music at 11 am at Blithewold, Sarah Cahill: The Future is Female at Newport Art Museum at 3 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Affordable Housing at 4:30 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 6 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 5 pm, Little Compton Planning Board at 5 pm, Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 12 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Wednesday, July 6
Things To Do
- 9 am: Tree Walk: Neighborhood Stroll (Friends Cemetery & Point Neighborhood)
- 10 am to 2 pm: Historic Saint Mary’s Church now Welcoming Visitors Daily
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am to 8 pm: Comet for Potter Paws! at Newport Vineyards/Taproot Brewing
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: AFTER5 Cleanup at Surfers End
- 6 pm: Kiwanis Social at Newport GULLS Game!
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 8 pm: Black Oak Ensemble: Silenced Voices, presented by Newport Classical at The Breakers
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: EDM Night at 8 pm
- Newport Classical: Black Oak Ensemble: Silenced Voices, presented by Newport Classical at The Breakers at 8 pm
- Newport vineyards: Blue Light Bandits Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 9 am
- Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 3:15 pm, Tiverton Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Thursday, July 7
Things To Do
- 9:30 am to 3:30 pm: Touro Synagogue: FREE tours for Newport Residents are back
- 10 am to 2 pm: Historic Saint Mary’s Church now Welcoming Visitors Daily
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Seventh Day Baptist Meeting House
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5:30 pm: French Culinary Adventure Cocktail Reception at Great Friends Meeting House
- 6 pm: Easton’s Beach Children’s Night featuring Johnny the K
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical Presents Inna Faliks: Reimagining Schumann and Ravel at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8:30 pm: newportFILM presents The Pez Outlaw on the O’Hare Lawn at Salve Regina University
Entertainment
- Easton’s Beach: Children’s Night with Johnny the K at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Nolan Leite Music from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- Newport Classical: Newport Classical Presents Inna Faliks: Reimagining Schumann and Ravel at Norman Bird Sanctuary at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Reef: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Personnel Board at 1:30 pm, Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 10 am, Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 11 am, Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, July 8
Things To Do
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whiehorne House Museum
- 10 am to 2 pm: Historic Saint Mary’s Church now Welcoming Visitors Daily
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am to 4 pm: The French in 1780 Newport: A Newport Historical Society History Space Event
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concert Series featuring James Montgomery + All Star Blues Band
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm: Summer Outdoor Concert Series Featuring: Mark Erelli at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- King Park: Waterfront Concert Series featuring James Montgomery + All Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers at 8 pm
- Norman Bird Sanctuary: Summer Outdoor Concert Series Featuring: Mark Erelli at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Eric Fontanafrom 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, July 9
Things To Do
- Newport Regatta
- 7:30 am to 1 pm: MWR Car Show Series at Dewey Field
- 9 am to 12 pm:Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9 am to 4:30 pm: Newport Kite Festival at Brenton Point State Park
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 12 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Whitehorne Day: Restoration and Conservation at Whitehorne House Museum
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 4:30 pm: 1780 Rochambeau Landing Commemoration at King Park
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: 25th Annual IYRS Summer Gala Featuring Pat Benatar
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Gavilan Brothers and a World Premiere, presented by Newport Classical at The Breakers
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Rugburn from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Gavilan Brothers and a World Premiere, presented by Newport Classical at The Breakers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: The Blenders from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Randy Robbins from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, James Grande from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 10
Things To Do
- Newport Regatta
- 9 am: Strings in Nature presented by Newport Classical at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am to 4:30 pm: Newport Kite Festival at Brenton Point State Park
- 10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open
- 10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School Gymnasium
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Second Sundays at Prescott Farm: West Place Animal Sanctuary at Prescott Farm
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6pm: Bubbles & Blues Music Series at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series at Burr’s Hill Park
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Future Phase, Dan Burke & The Royal Treatment from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Nick Sprovieroat 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Sean Rivers at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Classical: Strings in Nature presented by Newport Classical at Norman Bird Sanctuary at 9 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled, check back for updates.