In celebration of 89 Years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney will present the Broadway version of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which will be presented from July 20 – August 13, 2022.

“Cinderella has been on my short list of shows to produce for quite a few years now and I’m thrilled that we are finally able to bring this magical musical to life on the Theatre By The Sea stage,” said Bill Hanney. “Although many people naturally assume this is a show geared toward children, this new adaptation, which recently played on Broadway, truly has something for everyone., while still staying true to the spirit of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that people have come to love for decades. I think our audiences will find this updated take on the classic to be quite a crowd pleaser!”

The Tony® Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music will delight audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. The magical production features an incredible live orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the memorable moments including the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more – plus some surprising new twists! Rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.” This is a hilarious and romantic experience for anyone of any age who has ever had a dream.

Kenny Ingram, who is making his TBTS debut, will direct and choreograph, with assistance from Briana Reed. They will be joined by Music Director Jacob Priddy, who returns to TBTS having previously music directed the popular productions of Newsies and Saturday Night Fever. The 22 member cast features the talents of Ophelia Rivera, who recently returned from the 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour of Rent and Aidan Cole, whose credits include Sky in Mamma Mia!, Emmett in Legally Blonde, and Monty Harrill in Violet. Ms. Rivera and Mr. Cole will be making their TBTS debuts as Ella and Prince Topher. In the role of Cinderella’s stepmother is Gay Willis, who made her TBTS debut as Tuptim in The King and I in 1985. The Fairy Godmother, Marie, is being portrayed by New York based actress Laura Yen Solito, with Russell Garrett, who has directed and choreographed TBTS productions of The Full Monty, Hairspray, 9 to 5, and Beehive, in the role of Sebastian, the Prime Minister. Ms. Solito and Mr. Garrett are both making their TBTS acting debuts. Kat Gold and Kat Moser portray stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle respectively, with Tony Harkin as Jean-Michel and Nigel Richards as Lord Pinkleton. Completing the cast are Chloe Castellano, Cadence Collins, Tyler Dema, Zoe Gillis, Jack Gimpel, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Rebecca Murillo, Sami Murphy, Pablo Pernia, Blaise Rossmann, Rory Shirley, Wyatt Slone, and Emma Wilcox.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, lighting designer Elliot Konstant, sound designer, Samuel Silva, along with Tiffany Zellner (wig design), Joel Andrew Cote (Production Stage Manager), Kat Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), and costumes provided by Tuacahn Center for the Arts. Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Cinderella will be presented from July 20 – August 13, with preview performances on July 20 and 21 and opening night scheduled for July 22. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, July 24 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and a special added matinee performance on Wednesday August 10 at 2:00 pm.

The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 are $59, and $61 – $84 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112.

Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and on performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).