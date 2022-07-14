NIMFEST continued at King Park on Sunday, July 10 with a performance by Chelsea Ambrose and Future Phase.
What’sUpNewp reader Bill Peresta shared the following photos with What’sUpNewp.
NIMFEST at King Park: Sundays in July & August
NIMFEST 2022 continues this Sunday, 3-6 pm, at King Park with Mel and The Unruly Roots and Brian Twohey. These free waterfront concerts are presented by the City of Newport with a gift from the Hamilton Family Foundation – lawn seating, food truck, pets welcome.
Waterfront Concert at King Park
2022 Waterfront Concerts at King Park are back this summer!
Friday, July 22, 5-7 pm Folk music with Irish In America, opening Bill Killian’s Voyages
Friday, Aug 5, 5-7 pm Art Pop & Jazz with Chase Ceglie, opening guitarist Julio Amaro
Friday, Aug 19, 5-7pm Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz
Sat, Sept. 3, 3-6pm Irish Folk Music & Ceili Dance With dance master Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles, Turas, Rhode To Dublin and harpist Mary King
Dancing in the grass welcome! Free concerts presented by Friends of the Waterfront, made possible by a generous gift from the Isham Family Fund. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, great harbor views. Online check Newport Friends of the Waterfront or contact Newport Rec at 845-5800.