Longtime Newport Folk Festival board member, performer, and activist Pete Seeger was honored in a ceremony at the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center Thursday, July 21. Members of the Seeger family were present when a new “forever stamp” with Seeger’s likeness was unveiled by the United States Postal Service before a packed house.

The unveiling preceded “For Pete’s Sake,” a concert that kicked off the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. The concert featured a number of festival artists mainly covering songs written and performed by the legendary folk singer. Performers included Taj Mahal, Jake Blount, Bela Fleck, Rhiannon Giddens, and Anais Mitchell among others.

We’re sharing a few photos of the ceremony and concert from WUN Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams below.

