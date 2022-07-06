- Advertisement -

Actor James Kiberd was born in Providence on July 6th, 1949. He is best known for his role as Trevor Dillon on the soap opera All My Children, where he starred from 1989-2000.

Over the course of his career, Kiberd worked on other soaps including Another World and Loving. He worked closely with Kelly Ripa and soap actress Susan Keith, who he later married. Kilbred has also performed numerous theatrical roles on stage and starred in the film “A Soldier’s Heart.”

Kiberd has been a lifelong advocate for children’s issues. In 1994, he received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. A year later, he was appointed the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for the United States.