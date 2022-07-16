A shooting star joins the heavens: Vera Jeanne (Larson) Allen, 94, of Middletown, passed peacefully on July 13, 2022 in the John Clarke Nursing Home. Born on September 26, 1927 in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Annie V. (Albro) Larson. Raised in part by her Norwegian grandmother, she continued to repeat “Jeg elsker deg” (“I love you”) to the next generations.

She is survived by her sons, Michael E. Allen of Portsmouth, RI and Marc E. Allen of Middletown, RI, her grandchildren Emily J (Allen) Kelleher, Brian Allen, Greg Allen and Jeffrey Allen, her great grandchildren Devin Allen and Olivia J. Kelleher, her cousins Ethel Tomlin Sowers of Swansea, MA and Carolyn Van Strander Streeter of Colorado.

Vera worked for 20 years as a State employee for the school lunch program mostly at Gaudet School in Middletown. She prided herself on hefting the #10 cans there and being able to feed an army on the spot; her family benefitted from all her recipes and she never left her company hungry. She taught Sunday school at St. George’s Episcopal Church and was a member of the Georgian’s. Vera had a tune associated with almost any word or phrase and was singing into her last days. Vera was a member of the Newport Emblem’s Club #16 and the Aquidneck Island Senior Centers. Her time as an attendant at Easton’s Beach often ended with teaching her younger family members the Hully Gully during Family Nights. Sleep overs with “good tv programs” will be remembered by those family as well- “…if in heaven we don’t meet, hand in hand we’ll bear the heat. And if it ever gets too hot, Pepsi-Cola hits the spot.”

A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Middletown Cemetery, Corner of Turner and Wyatt Rd, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett St, Newport, RI 02840.