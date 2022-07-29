With tear filled eyes and broken hearts, the family of Quinn Catherine Donnelly announces her passing on July 24, 2022. Quinn was born on July 4, 2022, in Providence, RI, to her loving parents Colm Donnelly and Christina MacLeod.

Quinn will be dearly missed by her parents; Colm Donnelly and Christina MacLeod, her brother; Declan Donnelly, her grandparents; Patricia Dolan, Doug MacLeod, Catherine Sunderland and Bruce Smith, her uncles; Connor MacLeod and Andy MacLeod, and cousins; Moxie, Viva, and Iona.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Funeral services will continue at 2:30 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.