Join the staff and volunteers of the Little Compton Historical Society to learn how to safely clean historic gravestones on Thursday, July 14. The session will last from 4 to 8 PM. Drop by anytime between 4 and 7 PM for a tutorial in safe cleaning techniques and to use the Historical Society’s supplies to remove lichens and stains from the town’s historic gravestones. The program is for adults and young people aged 10 and up who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. It is free and open to the public.

In 2018, over 100 volunteers cleaned over 1000 gravestones in the Old Burying Ground on the Commons and other cemeteries throughout Little Compton, but there is more cleaning and preservation to be done. Volunteers who have already been trained in gravestone cleaning are invited to join the group and lend a hand. There will be a pizza break at 6 PM. Another session will be held August 24.

All volunteers are asked to RSVP at lchistory@littlecompton.org or 401-635-4035 to ensure the organizers have sufficient supplies on hand. In case of bad weather, please check the Historical Society’s website for updates littlecompton.org.